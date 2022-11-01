Mizuho Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.3 %

BIIB opened at $283.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.92. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $285.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.