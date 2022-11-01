Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Mizuho Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

