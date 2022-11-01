Moffett Nathanson Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.