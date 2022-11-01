Monster Beverage (MNST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. 36,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,557. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.