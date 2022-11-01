Monster Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 3,389 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.