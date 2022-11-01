Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $204.84 million and $8.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00091290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00069077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006939 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,274,119 coins and its circulating supply is 429,656,862 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.