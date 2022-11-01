Morgan Stanley Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $140.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.50.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LECO opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.