Morgan Stanley Raises Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target to SEK 116

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,342. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

