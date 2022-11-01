Morgan Stanley Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €68.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($86.73) to €68.00 ($69.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.16) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 14,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

