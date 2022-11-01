Motco Has $304,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Motco lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $4,449,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $309.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

