Motco Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Motco cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 64.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.