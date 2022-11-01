Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KMI opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.