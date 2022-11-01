Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $330.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

