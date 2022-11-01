Motco Makes New $58,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FE opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.