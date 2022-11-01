Motco Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $222.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

