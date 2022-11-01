Motco Sells 2,284 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

