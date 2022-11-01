Motco Sells 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.81. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

