Motorola Solutions (MSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.88. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

