MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. MovieBloc has a market cap of $47.86 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

