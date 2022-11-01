MTY Food Group (MTYFF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF) recently:

10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00.

10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00.

10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$64.00.

10/11/2022 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.