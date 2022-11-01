MX TOKEN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $103.08 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.89 or 0.31293066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012222 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

