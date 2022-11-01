Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.74

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.74, but opened at $19.43. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 1,734 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.