National Retail Properties (NNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY22 guidance at $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NNN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 25,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $520,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $350,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

