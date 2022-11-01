National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

