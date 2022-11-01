National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $198.02

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.02, but opened at $193.19. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $726.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.73.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

