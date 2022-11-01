National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $198.02

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $198.02, but opened at $193.19. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 3 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $726.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day moving average is $196.73.
National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
