Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

ETR NEM opened at €48.36 ($49.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.31. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.