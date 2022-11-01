Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $593.33 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00041169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $593.33 million and $31.84 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
