NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.