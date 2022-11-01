NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $956.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

