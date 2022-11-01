Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
