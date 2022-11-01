Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.69

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.69 and last traded at $116.14, with a volume of 2866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,046.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,853 shares of company stock worth $4,103,300. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

