Neuronetics (STIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.37 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STIM opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.02. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 84.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

