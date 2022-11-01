NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 million. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE remained flat at $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $5.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.