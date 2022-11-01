New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NEWR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 350,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,963. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.94. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,063.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,063.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

