Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,149. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

