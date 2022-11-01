Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.61 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 176,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,149. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands
In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
