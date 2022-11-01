Newport Trust Co Has $5.45 Billion Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 18.4% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 7.57% of Boeing worth $5,445,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.49. The company had a trading volume of 157,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

