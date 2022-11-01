Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

