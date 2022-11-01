NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 176,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

