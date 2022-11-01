NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 5,409,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,212. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.