Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Down 1.8%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.50 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.63). Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 21,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.66).

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.69. The firm has a market cap of £61.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2,250.00.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

