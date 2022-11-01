Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 301,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,362,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,201 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 931,310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 418,787 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nikola by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola



Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

