Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a SEK 60 target price on the stock.
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Nolato AB (publ) stock opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52-week low of 6.33 and a 52-week high of 9.00.
About Nolato AB (publ)
Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nolato AB (publ) (NLTBF)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.