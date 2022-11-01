Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.04. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

