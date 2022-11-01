Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.23. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.