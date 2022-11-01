Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 13,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,740. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 554,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $13,044,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

