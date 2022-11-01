Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,944. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.92.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

