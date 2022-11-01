Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,092 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.92. 93,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,446. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

