Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 10.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.66. 29,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,871,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.
Novavax Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
