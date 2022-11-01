Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 10.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.66. 29,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,871,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Novavax Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Novavax by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

