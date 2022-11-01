NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.86.

NVCR opened at $70.66 on Friday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 0.82.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 633.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

