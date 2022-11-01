Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

